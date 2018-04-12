Miami-Dade commissioner listens to South Florida community during rally against gun violence

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders listened to residents who protested gun violence in Liberty City.

After two people were killed and two people were injured in a shooting, Sunday, community leaders and residents have begun raising their voices against gun violence in their neighborhoods.

“It take more energy to do the wrong thing when it’s so simple to the right [thing],” said a man who attended Thursday’s community rally.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier Suarez listened to residents and agrees that there are questions to be answered.

“What can we do to improve not only police presence, security, but a sense that the neighbors are in control of their neighborhood?” asked Suarez.

There were two marches in Miami on Wednesday that also protested the violence in their communities and called for change.

Resident Jermell Broughton thanked Suarez for speaking with the community on Thursday.

“I wanna thank you,” said Broughton. “You said originally you would be here at 9 [a.m.] He was were at 8:50 [a.m.]”

Broughton showed Suarez around his community so that the commissioner can see first-hand what gun violence has done to homes in the area. Bullet holes were seen on walls and there were other reminders of shootings that have happened in the past.

“You’re leaving memories here for the kids to see,” said Broughton. “Once the crime scene is over, set it up — clean it up. And then something else can happen.”

Suarez said he listened to ideas during the rally.

“One of them that I think would really be helpful, besides having a permanent police presence here, would be a summer jobs program, key to improving and face-lifting this place, with kids from here” said Suarez.

Broughton said he’s looking forward to actual change in his community.

“The word is what counts,” he said. “Now his actions — we’re gonna see. He wrote a lot of stuff down, took a lot of pictures and we’ll just go from there and see. If it’s not, we’ll let him know.”

In the case of the quadruple shooting, police continue to search for those responsible.

If you have any information on the Sunday shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

