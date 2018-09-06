Miami Dade College celebrates 58 years since opening

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade College is marking an anniversary of 58 years since the school first opened its doors.

On Sept. 6 in the 1960s, students first flooded the school’s hallways.

Decades later, the college is honoring the occasion with their annual I Am MDC Day.

The event, Thursday, celebrated the school’s dedication to education to millions of students and alumni, including 7’s own Today in Florida anchor Alex De Armas.

De Armas was at the school’s Wolfson Campus in Downtown Miami to help kick off the day filled with school pride, while also raising funds needed for scholarships and programs.

