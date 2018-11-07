Miami-Dade and Broward vote to raise taxes for teacher pay, transportation improvements

(WSVN) - People in Miami-Dade and Broward County voted to pass two referendums that will raise revenue for some awaited improvements.

In Miami-Dade voters approved a property tax hike to increase teacher pay and strengthen school security.

Property owners will soon see a tax increase of $75 for every $100,000 in assessed taxable value. About $232 million will be collected by July 2019.

The measure passed with 71.10 percent of voters saying “Yes.”

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reacted to the victory. “It is the community essence saying and expressing its gratitude for unmatched results in terms of academic achievement,” he said. “Two years in a row with no ‘F’ schools, first time ever ‘A’ rated designation given to Miami-Dade, either number one or two in the country, depending on the year in college board advanced placement performance – why wouldn’t the people approve … So I’m here first and foremost, to say thank you to the community.”

Meanwhile in Broward County, voters decided on a sales tax increase for transportation improvements, including building wider roads and adding buses and bus routes.

The county’s tax will increase January 1., from .06 cents to .07 cents for every dollar of taxable goods purchased.

The item was a clear victory with 60.4 percent of voters saying “Yes.”

Voters had defeated previous attempts to pass the referendum in 2016, 2006, and 1990.

