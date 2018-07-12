Miami commissioners prepare to vote on potential construction of soccer stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners are set to decide whether or not to allow voters to determine if a massive soccer stadium will be built in the Magic City.

A commission meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, and it may determine the future of Major League Soccer in Miami.

Commissioners will make a move that could let voters decide on a change to city law that would pave the way for the David Beckham group to build a stadium and soccer complex on land that is currently home to Melreese Golf Course.

“We can only do what we came here to do and be positive and show people what we want to bring to the City of Miami,” Beckham told 7News, “and then let the people decide.”

Two commissioners appear to be ready to let voters decide on the construction of the stadium. Two other commissioners appear ready to vote no. However, Commissioner Ken Russell appears to be undecided.

“It’s up to the residents to decide whether they want to do it or not. The commissioners should allow them to decide,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Although many support construction of the stadium, there is some opposition.

Over 80 parents and children from the First Tee program at the Melreese golf course turned out to oppose the construction of the stadium.

“It’s much more than a golf course,” said John Moscoso, the director of the program.

Moscoso said the golf course provides several important programs for the community and is a home away from home for thousands of children including some with special needs.

“Everything that our generation needs right now: character development and a home. Somewhere where it is bully free, somewhere where they can be themselves, regardless of what walk of life they come from, and that’s what we give these kids, and that’s what they’re trying to take away.”

The Beckham group will give their official pitch during the 2 p.m. commission meeting.

