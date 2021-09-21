MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An alarming arrest has been made at a Miami Gardens high school.

Dominic Johnson, a security monitor and coach at Miami Carol City Senior High, has been arrested after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to police, the alleged victim is his godchild.

Johnson, 36, was arrested at the high school on Monday afternoon.

He has been charged with sexual battery on a minor for what allegedly happened the day prior at his home in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to police, Johnson invited the teenager to his home saying he had a gift for her. Once she was there, authorities said he forced himself on her, inside a bathroom at the home.

Johnson has denied the whole incident and appeared in bond court, Tuesday morning.

“No unsupervised contact with minor children, sir,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed to learn about the circumstances that led to this individual’s arrest. The allegations are reprehensible and unsettling, and will not be taken lightly. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure that the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with this school system.”

Johnson has been employed with the school district for 11 years.

