Miami Beach set to open playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials announced they will be opening the city’s playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Starting Thursday, playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment and volleyball courts across the city will open, but masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced.

“Facial coverings shall not be required while actively engaging in an organized sport, playing tennis or while swimming or otherwise in a pool, ocean or other body of water,” officials said in a release. “For purposes of this exemption, organized sport means a sport such as soccer, baseball, basketball, softball, boxing and other recognized sport that is part of an established athletic league or part of an organized program (municipal or otherwise).”

The facial covering mandate exemption also includes training, practice sessions and matches. Officials said before and after the training session, facial coverings must be worn.

Those who are exercising on their own and not part of an organized sport must wear a facial covering, officials said.

Bleachers will remain closed to spectators for formal competitions and league play.

Officials said the park restrooms will also reopen, and their use will be limited to one person or family at a time.

