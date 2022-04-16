MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a fish tale that’s also a police story.

A Miami Beach Police sergeant reeled in a marine predator off the Florida Keys, and he gave 7News a close-up look at his big catch.

Cellphone video showed Miami Beach Sgt. Bobby Hernandez moments before he snagged a 200-pound lemon shark off Key Largo, Friday.

“Think we’re gonna need a bigger boat, baby,” someone is heard saying in the video.

Hernandez, an avid fisherman, was taking advantage of the sunny weather while out on the water with his sons.

“Beautiful day out here,” said Hernandez in the video. “Been dodging showers all morning, and we haven’t got anything yet.”

Their luck changed shortly after, when the shark was hooked but then resisted, before being nabbed by the veteran police officer.

The large fish was definitely no guppy.

After the apprehension, the sergeant released the shark back into the water, but the crew were able to make another catch, a black grouper, which they did not throw back.

Hernandez and his family then headed back to shore.

As of Friday night, Hernandez remains in the Keys.

