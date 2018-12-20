Miami Beach Police officer suspended after allegedly having sex on beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer has been suspended after, officials said, he had sex on the beach, an allegation that has triggered an internal affairs investigation.

7News cameras captured a Miami Beach Police cruiser zipping down Washington Avenue with its sirens on, Wednesday night, but for Miami Beach Police Jorge Ortega, it remains unknown when or even if he will be back on the beat.

Officials said the reason has nothing to do with police business. Ortega was suspended for “sexual misconduct” on the sand, according to department officials.

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates confirmed the officer’s suspension on Wednesday, because of the recent episode on the beach.

Oates released a statement that reads in part, “Today I suspended from duty (with pay) police officer Jorge Ortega as a result of an internal affairs investigation involving sexual misconduct while on duty. Officer Ortega was hired by the MBPD in March of 2016.”

Miami Beach residents and visitors were not amused.

“A cop?” asked tourist Allen Bradley in disbelief.

“A cop is supposed to be an enforcer of the law, and he’s supposed to be setting an example,” said local resident Marta Worwag.

“He can get himself a room. It’s $100, and it would save him a lot of trouble,” chimed in Younes Bekkali, drawing laughs from Worwag. “It’s cheaper. Now it’s gonna cost him probably his job and much more.”

Police have not said when the incident in question happened or the exact location, but they did confirm an internal affairs investigation is underway.

Oates’ statement further states, “The department became aware of the allegation a little more than a week ago and launched a full investigation, My action today is a reflection of the seriousness of the matter and the evidence that has been collected thus far.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is also looking into the matter.

Bradley said the department didn’t go far enough.

“Code of ethics. You need to be suspended without pay,” he said. “He has nothing to complain about.”

Officials have not specified a timetable for Ortega’s return or when the internal affairs will be completed.

