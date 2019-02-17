Miami Beach Police capture wanted federal fugitive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have captured a fugitive who was on the run from federal authorities, ending an hours-long search.

Officers set up a large perimeter along Alton Road Sunday night, extending from 16th to 20th streets.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence near the intersection on Dade Boulevard and Alton Road as a police helicopter hovered above the area.

Cameras also captured a vehicle that appears to have crashed into a fence. The vehicle’s doors and trunk were open, as if someone had bailed out of it. Police believe it might be related to their search, but they could not confirm this.

Investigators said the fugitive was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for homicide. He was believed to have taken off on foot.

Authorities indicated the subject is armed and dangerous. They have not provided a physical description.

Some area residents said they were not allowed back inside their homes while the perimeter was in place.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, police confirmed via Twitter that they had apprehended the subject.

Officials said this search was unrelated to the shooting that took place near 14th Street and Collins Avenue that claimed the life of one man.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.