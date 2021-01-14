Miami Beach officer injured while attempting to apprehend man for ‘drug-related activity’

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer was injured after he was hit by a ride share driver while attempting to apprehend a man for drug-related activity, according to police.

The incident happened in the area of Collins Avenue and 14th Street, Thursday night.

According to police, the officer was hit by an Uber driver during their attempt to take the suspect into custody.

The injured officer was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with a leg injury. Police said he is expected to be OK.

7News spoke with the Uber driver involved in the incident, as he waited to receive his citation.

When asked if he hit the officer, the driver said, “I don’t want to do that.”

The driver was cited for texting while driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk and for a violation of Florida’s Move Over Law for emergency vehicles.

The officers involved are part of Operation Art Deco Cultural District Safe, a task force that’s led to over 200 arrests in last six weeks.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.