Miami Beach mansion breaks record for most expensive house sold in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach mansion has broken the record for the most expensive single-family home sold in Miami-Dade County.

The 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion on Indian Creek Island Road was sold for $50 million.

The estate features a 3-D movie theater, 100-foot swimming pool, rooftop sky bar and a private beach with pink sand imported from the Bahamas.

