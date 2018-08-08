Miami Beach man sentenced for beating Yorkie to death

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man has been sentenced in the beating of a small dog in a supermarket parking lot.

Sigman Hernandez pleaded guilty to beating his Yorkie in a Publix parking lot and leaving her for dead, in April 2017.

An employee found the dog and rushed her to the veterinarian but died two days later.

Hernandez has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

