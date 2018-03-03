MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - This spring break, Miami Beach Police want to remind revelers to keep it clean.

The City of Miami Beach is limiting Styrofoam cups, coolers and alcohol on the beach in an effort to keep its streets safer.

Spring Break 2018 is here! @WSVN is joining us at our DJ booth on the beach at 6th Street. #KeepMBClean pic.twitter.com/JH2GoYTnm9 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 3, 2018

The police department is also helping out in its own way this spring break.

“Something unique that we’re doing this year for the first time is, we’ve refurbished one of our old lifeguard stands,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, “and Saturdays and Sundays through the end of March, we’ll have two police DJs out here playing music for all of our visitors.”

The police department will also be giving out T-shirts to those who volunteer to stay behind and help clean up the beach.

