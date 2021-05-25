Miami Beach leaders ramp up police presence ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the holiday weekend quickly approaches, Miami Beach officials is implementing a new safety plan for the increase in crowds as well as chaos.

The Air and Sea Show, the unofficial Urban Beach Weekend are just some of the events set to take place in the Miami entertainment district.

“There are many great events happening all weekend long right here in Miami Beach,” said Miami Beach Ofc. Ernesto Rodriguez in a social media campaign. “We ask though, that you please vacation responsibly.”

The social media campaign is an effort to curb the expected chaos in the district.

“We’ll be implementing a traffic loop each evening beginning at 7 p.m.,” Rodriguez said. “Our officers will be enforcing DUI’s — don’t drink and drive.”

The city is preparing for thousands to flock to South Beach over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Loud music, open containers of alcohol or drugs of any kind will not be tolerated,” Rodriguez said.

Days before, surveillance cameras captured drivers peeling out and doing donuts, followed by a mid-street brawl all happening within an hour of each other along Collins Avenue and Ninth Street, Sunday.

“We’re arresting almost everyone that commits these offenses,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We have an enormous police presence, we have video cameras everywhere. If they want to come here to be idiots or to be lawbreakers, they gotta go somewhere else or stay home.”

Close to 600 officers across Miami-Dade County are expected to work over the holiday weekend on South Beach.

Traffic restrictions go into effect on Thursday.

City leaders plan to have a Zoom meeting for residents and business owners on Tuesday afternoon.

