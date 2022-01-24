MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a restaurant attached to a hotel in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a code one fire along Ocean Drive near 12th Street, early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the Italian restaurant IL Giardino.

7News was able to get an exclusive look at the damage left behind in the kitchen.

An occupant at a hotel next door to the one that caught fire was able to take pictures of the smoke and flames.

The witness said he heard loud “booms” at around 6:30 a.m.

Guests staying at Ocean South Beach, which is attached to the restaurant, and other neighboring hotels were evacuated.

“It was really scary,” said a man at a hotel that was evacuated.

“We were waiting to come back in the hotel,” said another evacuated traveler.

No injuries were reported.

The owner of the hotel told 7News they’re so grateful no one got hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

