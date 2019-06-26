Miami Beach hotel evacuated after fire sparks inside bar

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach hotel was evacuated after a fire sparked inside the hotel’s bar, according to fire rescue officials.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units were called to the Seagull Hotel along the 100 block of 21st Street, at around 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Fire officials said the fire began inside the kitchen of Free Spirits, the hotel’s ground-level bar.

Cellphone video taken outside of the hotel captured heavy smoke rising from the hotel.

#Breaking: A fire has caused the evacuation of the Seagull Hotel on #MiamiBeach. No injuries. The fire started inside Free Spirits bar. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/7TQ0YIrn87 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 27, 2019

#more: Hotel patrons shared some of their smokey footage with #7News from outside the Seagull Hotel on #MiamiBeach. The fire started at Free Spirts, the bar downstairs. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/eagJIrKRQl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 27, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.