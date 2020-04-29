Miami Beach Convention Center to be used for COVID-19 testing

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach will be testing for the coronavirus at the Miami Beach Convention Center to help contain its spread.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced the city will be transforming the convention center, which was already being transformed into a field hospital, into a testing center as well within a week or so.

The space will also include both drive-thru and walk-in testing, and it will require an appointment.

Gelber said the site will help with testing capacity in the city.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.