Miami Beach commissioners discuss proposals on how to handle crowds during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach City Commission gathered at City Hall to discuss new proposals on how to prevent chaos on the beach during spring break and other high impact events.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber proposed several new ordinances at the meeting Wednesday, including implementing stiffer penalties to bars that serve minors.

Gelber said he also wants to give City Manager Jimmy Morales more authority during certain high impact times, such as allowing him to shut down sidewalk cafes and prohibit non-residents from parking in city lots.

“If you’ve got 20,000 or 30,000 people coming to a party that has been advertised as anything goes if you’re 18 plus, then don’t be surprised if 30,000 people the age of 18 show up on Ocean Drive or people who want to do anything show up on Ocean Drive or in the Entertainment District,” said Gelber. “That’s really, to me, the problem.”

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian hopes to crack down on individuals selling things without a permit, like people who peddle fruit.

Miami Beach Police currently do not have authority in such situations because these are civil infractions.

However, Samuelian wants to make it a criminal offense.

Not all commissioners are fully on board with these new proposals.

Some commissioners feel the ordinances are too broad and that they may do more harm than good.

“I think these are very well-intended ordinances, by the way. I think they’re intended to address specific time periods, spring break, perhaps even Memorial Day, to show the people that we are reacting, we are taking action, we are cracking down,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora, “but I think these ordinances, if they all pass in their current form, we’re going to spend years undoing all the harm that these are going to do.”

Members of the City Commission have already voted and passed on some of the new proposals, while some are still being discussed.

None of the new ordinances will go into effect just yet.

