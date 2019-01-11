Miami airport to close terminal as gov shutdown continues

MIAMI (AP) — Miami International Airport will close one of its terminals this weekend as the federal government shutdown stretches into a third week.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin said Terminal G will close at 1 p.m. Saturday. Security screeners have been calling in sick at twice the normal rate for the airport. He said they feared there wouldn’t be enough workers to handle all 11 checkpoints during normal hours over the weekend.

Friday marks the first day that screeners will miss a paycheck.

Chin said some passengers have complained about longer waits since the shutdown, but says there’ve been no abnormal security delays.

The Miami Herald reports the terminal will reopen for flights Sunday morning and close again at 1 p.m. that day.

The restaurants and shops in that terminal that depend on departing flights for business will also close.

