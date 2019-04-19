Metrorail trains strike debris, causing system-wide delays

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two Metrorail trains struck debris along the tracks, causing one of the trains to lose power and leading to system-wide delays.

METRORAIL UPDATE: Power has been restored. Regular service is running with residual delays. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) April 19, 2019

The Department of Transportation released a statement saying severe weather was to blame for Friday morning’s incidents.

“At about 6:30 a.m., strong weather conditions blew debris onto the northbound Metrorail tracks between Coconut Grove and Vizcaya stations,” the statement read.

After a northbound train made contact with the debris, it experienced difficulty making contact with the rail that gives the cars an electrical charge.

Still, the train managed to safely make it to the Vizcaya Station for passengers to get off.

However, another train, unaware of the debris, struck it and lost power.

A 7News viewer sent in photos showing the train that lost power.

Crews managed to restore power just before 10 a.m.

Passengers stranded on the tracks were removed using a “rescue train” and transported to the Coconut Grove station.

“Despite what occurred, Metrorail continued to provide service by single tracking (using only one track) around the disabled train,” the statement continued.

Service has since returned to normal.

