WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner says preliminary autopsy findings show Influenza B killed a 12-year-old boy.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office made the announcement Saturday on Twitter.

The Palm Beach Post reports that on Jan. 21, Dylan Winnik came down with flu-like symptoms and died 48 hours later.

Winnik’s father, Sergio Winnik, told the paper that Dylan had a 102-degree fever on Monday night, then lowered it to 98 degrees when Dylan took fever-reducing medication.

On Tuesday morning, Dylan told his father he was feeling better but the boy did not accompany his father to a naturalization ceremony to become a U.S. citizen. The seventh-grader was later found unresponsive in the bathroom. The boy did not receive a flu vaccine before catching the virus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.