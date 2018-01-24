12-year-old dies from flu in West Palm Beach, family says

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old boy in West Palm Beach has died due to complications from the flu virus, his family said.

Dylan Winnik, a seventh-grader at Okeeheelee Middle School died Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Winnik’s mother’s partner told the newspaper the boy suffered from what they believed was a cold for about two days. However, when Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies responded to Winnik’s father’s home, the 12 year old was already dead.

The family told the Palm Beach Post that Winnik’s symptoms did not seem serious, and said he had not received the flu shot.

Winnik’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses.

According to the CDC, 30 children have died from the flu so far during the 2017-2018 flu season.

