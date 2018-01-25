Family, classmates mourn Coral Springs boy who died from flu complications

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy, two days after, his family said, he died due to complications from the flu virus.

Students at Okeeheelee Middle School in West Palm Beach described the moment they found out 12-year-old Dylan Winnik died.

“Everybody was crying, but it was like not normal at all,” said Anthony Mantle, a fellow seventh-grader.

Mantle said Winnik always had a smile on his face. “Every single time in first period, he would always make everybody laugh,” he said. “You would never see him sad or anything.”

“He cares about people, and I’m sorry about what happened to him that day,” said another classmate.

Loved ones said Winnik, a Coral Springs resident, died Tuesday afternoon. “Shocking. You get a call that he’s passed. How the hell does that happen?” said Mike Medwin, his mother’s boyfriend.

That is the big question from Dylan’s family, as investigators work to determine the exact cause of death.

Relatives described an otherwise healthy, athletic boy who was dealing with what they thought was a cold.

Winnik was not in Coral Springs with his mother and her boyfriend at the time. He was at the West Palm Beach home of his father, Sergio Winnik.

Winnik said he left his son at home to attend an event and got worried when he called to check up on his son.

“I called him, but he wouldn’t answer the phone,” he said through a translator. “My neighbor knew I had stepped out. I called him, and I told him that my son wasn’t answering the phone.”

The concerned father said his neighbor then went to check on the boy. “He was looking and looking for him and realized he was in the bathroom. Then, I don’t know, he just died right there,” he said.

The family said the 12-year-old had not received the flu shot.

While they await definitive answers about Winnik’s death, those closest to him hope other parents can learn from what happened to him.

“Go see a doctor and get checked out, and take as many precautions as you can,” said Medwin.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the boy’s funeral expenses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 children have died from the flu so far during the 2017-18 flu season.

