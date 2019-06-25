Mechanic airlifted after robbery, shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a mechanic to the hospital after he was shot while working outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 22nd Court and 124th Street, just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Sabrina Cabanas said her mother-in-law had hired the victim to fix the AC compressor of her gray Saturn.

The mechanic and his brother were working on the vehicle parked outside the corner house when two men pulled up in a blue car along Northwest 124th Street, not far from where the Saturn was parked.

“I think they saw the gold chain, drove by and targeted him,” said Cabanas.

Cabanas said one of the men got out of the vehicle and approached the victim.

“One of the gentlemen got out of the car, ran up to them, robbed them for the chain and their wallet,” she said.

Cabanas’ family said that at one point the robber put the gun in the brother’s face, and for some reason, the crook shot the mechanic.

A witness said the robber shot the victim in the stomach.

“My mother-in-law pulled him inside ’cause he was bleeding, and we called 911,” said Cabanas.

The victim’s brother was not injured.

“It’s horrible. I don’t know what this world is coming to. It’s really bad,” said Cabanas.

The homeowners said they have used the mechanic’s services for 15-plus years and that a lot of people in the neighborhood are familiar with him.

“We feel horrible, and we feel responsible because he was here fixing the car for us,” said Cabanas.

The victim’s family was out at the scene but did not want to talk to 7News.

Cabanas said the mechanic, whom she believes is in his late 60s, always brings his dog on a repair job.

“He’s just an older gentleman that he comes whenever we call to come fix our stuff, and he’s good at it – great at it,” she said. “He’s like a super nice man. We’ve known him for years. He’s practically family.”

The mechanic underwent surgery for about five hours and is currently recovering at the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

