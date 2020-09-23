MDPD seeks public’s help finding missing 90-year-old out of SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man missing out of Miami.

The search is on for 90-year-old Yin Leung.

Leung was last seen leaving his home located on the 7300 block of Southwest 12th Street at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

He was last known to be driving a burgundy 2006 Nissan Altima.

Leung stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Leung was last seen wearing a light blue short-sleeved button-down shirt with light blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Leung’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

