MDFR saves 3, including infant, from sinking boat near Soldier Key

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews came to the rescue after they helped the passengers of a boat taking on water near Soldier Key.

Crews rescued three people, including an infant, when their 20-foot boat started taking on water, Saturday morning.

Fire Rescue used a pump to remove most of the water, and then followed the vessel as it was towed back to the marina.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants to remind boaters to always have a safety plan and all the proper equipment while out on the water.

