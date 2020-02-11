MDFR rescues passenger from cruise ship at sea

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rescued a passenger from a cruise ship.

Crews responded to the call for the removal of a passenger at sea at around 10 p.m., Monday.

Rescue crews were called for a medical evacuation request off Government Cut.

The patient was removed and taken to PortMiami where they were met by additional rescue teams.

Once they arrived at PortMiami, the patient was taken to a hospital for a check-up and treatment.

