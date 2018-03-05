MDFR rescues 4 people after boat capsizes off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the rescue of four people who became stranded at sea after their boat capsized off the coast of Key Biscayne.

MDFR responded to the scene at 9:23 a.m., Monday, after receiving reports of a 25-foot boat capsizing seven miles southeast of the Cape Florida Lighthouse in Key Biscayne.

Upon their arrival, crews pulled four people from the water, all in good condition.

All four passengers were safely taken back to shore.

MDFR also used the rescue as an opportunity to warn boaters to check boating conditions. A small craft advisory had been in place for the area.

