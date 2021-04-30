MDFR holds ceremony for 16 newly promoted department members

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Families and firefighters gathered Friday at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Center in Doral to celebrate the achievements of 16 newly promoted members of the department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky offered a message for those that are moving up the ranks.

“Be the officer and take charge of any situation,” Cominsky said. “It is now your responsibility to lead. It’s now your responsibility to make decisions, and it is now your responsibility to ensure you and every member of your crew returns home to their loved ones at the end of their shift.”

Friday’s ceremony was the first, and two other ceremonies will happen later this year.

