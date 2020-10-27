MDFR extinguishes stove fire inside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted inside a Miami Gardens home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 168th Terrace and Eighth Street at approximately 9:23 a.m., Tuesday.

MDFR officials said the fire started on the stove and began to spread.

Firefighters put out the flames quickly and no injuries were reported.

