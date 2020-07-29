MDFR extinguishes boat fire at Haulover Park Marina

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a boat fire at Haulover Park Marina.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the marina, located along Collins Avenue and 137th Street, at around 10:20 a.m., Wednesday.

Crews were able to move nearby boats away from the boat on fire so they did not catch fire as well.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where foam could be seen in the water surrounding the vessel.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

