MDFR asks for volunteers to help at Hurricane Dorian collection sites

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Department is asking for members of the community to come forward and help in relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials said although their firefighters are doing everything they can to help those in the Bahamas with local and overseas efforts, they need additional volunteers to join them.

Volunteers would be donating their time at one of the multiple collection sites for supplies throughout Miami-Dade County.

If you would like to sign up and join MDFR with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, click here.

