MDC North Campus will continue administering both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are new changes at some South Florida vaccination sites for those still looking to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Miami-Dade College’s North Campus was set to only administer second doses starting Tuesday, but officials announced the site will continue to offer the first dose as well as the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those 50 years and older who wish to receive the vaccine can either walk up or drive up to the site without an appointment.

Several cars have already arrived at the site early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is the last day residents can receive their shots at Charles Hadley Park in Miami and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay.

Both sites will close and reopen in a few weeks when residents can visit them to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

There are also two FEMA-supported sites that will be reopening.

Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater, and Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW 5th Ave., will reopen on Wednesday.

About 5,700 people have been vaccinated at FEMA-supported sites in South Florida on Monday. Since March 2, about 78,000 people have received the vaccine.

