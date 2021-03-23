Miami Heat, Feeding South Florida provide breakfast to those getting vaccinated at MDC North Campus on Tuesday morning

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians getting vaccinated at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus are able to get breakfast, thanks to the Miami Heat.

On Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., those who get their shot at prevention at the site can get a free breakfast thanks to the Miami Heat, Florida Blue, Feeding South Florida and Café Bustelo.

In addition to food and coffee, Miami Heat masks were also distributed to newly vaccinated attendees.

“We just want to try to bring down the hesitancy a little bit by providing some food, we’ve got Café Bustelo with coffee, we’ve got Florida Blue here,” said Executive Vice President Chief Marketing Officer Michael McCullough. “We just want to encourage people to come out to get the vaccination and we just want to make sure that they know that we’re just kind of here to make sure that they feel a little more comfortable and confident.”

Burnie and Heat Dancers also attended the event.

Breakfast will also be provided to the 250 United States Army personnel, federal, state and county staff and other healthcare heroes working at the site.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

