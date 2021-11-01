FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mask rules are being relaxed in some South Florida schools starting this week.

Students who attend Broward County Public high schools are no longer required to wear face coverings.

However, face masks are still strongly encouraged.

Masks for elementary and middle school students remain mandatory.

At Archdiocese of Miami high schools, masks are optional indoors for fully-vaccinated students, teachers and staff members.

Masks are optional outdoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Starting Nov. 8, masks will be optional for students who are fully vaccinated in grades 7 and 8 at Archdiocese of Miami middle schools.

An announcement regarding masks at Miami-Dade County Public Schools is expected on Monday afternoon.

