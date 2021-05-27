HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Face masks are no longer required at Seminole casinos.

Officials announced the change on Thursday afternoon.

Masks will be voluntary at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Officials said the change was made based on the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, similar decision from area businesses, vaccination rate increases and infection rate declines.

