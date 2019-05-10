Marjory Stoneman Douglas High principal resigns

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Principal Ty Thompson announced that he will be stepping down as the school’s principal.

Thompson made the announcement in a recorded message and in an email that was sent to students and parents, Friday.

In recent days, the day-to-day operations of the school were handed off to co-principals.

The full announcement from Thompson can be found below:

“Good afternoon Eagle Families, this is Mr. Thompson, the proud Principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It is with a heavy heart that I record this message.

Many have asked over the last 15 months: How I’m able to stay so strong.

It’s been challenging, but I always remained as positive as possible and did what I felt was in the best interest of the students and staff.

Advisors and fellow colleagues always said take care of yourself. If at any point you feel like it is affecting your family or your health you need to make a change.

That time has come.

I wanted to stay and see this through but I just can’t continue at this pace.

My decision was not an easy one. The district is supporting me so I can step away from my position at MSD.

I will be here for the remainder of the school year (including graduation), and will be sure to do everything I can to leave the school in the best shape possible for the next Principal.

This is not goodbye, you will still see me around. While I will no longer be the leader at MSD, I will continue to support the Eagle Nation, as I will always be positive, passionate, and forever proud to be an Eagle.”

