Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crew helps driver change tire

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters lent a helping hand to a distressed driver with a flat tire.

A driver pulled into Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Station No. 58 along North Rock Island Road, Wednesday.

The crew saw the driver in distress and without the proper tools to change the flat, so the firefighters got to work.

The firefighters swapped out the wheel and got the group back on the road, but not before they posed for a group photo.

