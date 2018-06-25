March for Our Lives Florida bus tour aims to help young people register to vote

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Students who are part of March for Our Lives have begun their Florida bus tour, which aims to register young people to vote.

The bus tour began Monday morning and is expected to visit all 27 congressional districts in Florida from now until Aug. 1. The students left from Coral Springs and are headed to Naples.

Manny Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin Oliver in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, is escorting the bus throughout the tour with his motorcycle.

“I see my son through them,” said Oliver. “My son is right on that bus with them, and it’s gonna be that way forever. This is what makes me be a father still and feel there’s a reason for me to still be a father and support someone.”

Besides registering young people to vote, March for Our Lives also hopes to end gun violence.

On Sunday, this group went to Miami Beach to register younger people to vote.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.