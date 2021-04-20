Man, woman robbed while walking in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were robbed while they were walking in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said a man and woman were robbed while walking near Southwest 245th Street and 112th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The victims said they were attacked by a couple who drove by them, pulled over, got out of the car, beat them up and ran off with a wallet.

Authorities said the male victim tried to grab onto the getaway car in an attempt to get the wallet back, but he was dragged down the road.

Rescue crews transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

