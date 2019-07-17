Man who allegedly attacked elderly person in Hollywood faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after turning himself in, a man who allegedly attacked an elderly man in Hollywood faced a judge.

Twenty-one-year-old Deandre Hampton turned himself into authorities on Tuesday and was charged with battery on an elderly person.

Police said he attacked a 70-year-old man outside of the Shore View Hotel, located along the 1100 block of South Surf Road, on May 25.

The victim, identified as Rudy, owns the hotel and previously told 7News he told Hampton he had to move his car from a private parking spot.

“He told me that when he comes to Hollywood, he parks wherever the ‘eff’ he wants to,” said Rudy. “He was smoking a joint, and he told me that, because I was so nice to him, he would go ahead and leave, but after he finished his joint.”

Surveillance cameras captured the attack that left Rudy with bruises on his throat and neck.

Authorities said once they released the footage of the attack, they received an overwhelming response from the community.

Speaking before a judge on Wednesday, Hampton’s mother said her son lives with her and is struggling with her recent divorce.

She asked for her son to be granted bond, adding that she could only afford one of $1,000.

“This loss has caused moments of depression and outrage, and I feel like he’s suffering mentally leading to this incident,” said Hampton’s mother.

“All of this because he was told he couldn’t park there and he was told that he couldn’t stay there to finish smoking a marijuana joint,” said Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder. “That’s what led to this attack.”

The judge said she had to consider the nature of the attack and the danger posed to the community.

“This is a stranger. This attack that occurred out in public. I cannot ignore that it occurred,” said the judge.

Hampton was given a $30,000 bond, ordered to stay away from the victim and will have to wear an ankle monitor if released.

His family had nothing to say to 7News cameras after the hearing.

