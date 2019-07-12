Police search for subject who attacked Hollywood hotel owner over parking spot

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person caught on camera attacking a hotel owner in Hollywood over a private parking spot.

Video released by Hollywood Police showed the victim speaking to the man who then walked up to him and started beating him.

The victim, who identified himself as Rudy, spoke with 7News about the May 25 incident on Friday.

“It’s amazing how people can do that, plus I was senior citizen. Next year I’m going to be 70 years old,” he said.

According to investigators, Rudy owns the Shoreview Condo Hotel, located along the 1100 block of South Surf Road, near Foxglove Terrace.

Police said Rudy asked the subject not to park his vehicle in a reserved parking spot on the property.

The footage then showed the driver, seen sporting dreadlocks and wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, pummeling Rudy with his fists as the victim knelt on the ground trying to shield himself from the blows.

“I can’t defend myself like I used to, when I was in my 20s and 30s,” said Rudy.

A woman is then seen walking up to the subject and appearing to try to stop the assault.

Police said the subject was riding with a woman at the time of the incident, which took place during Memorial Day weekend. It remains unclear whether that woman is the one seen in the video.

Investigators said the subject is possibly driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang, with the first character of the tag being an “E.”

Rudy said he’s OK but still has double vision and may even have suffered a concussion.

“It’s just very sad. The world is getting very, very angry,” he said.

If you have any information on the attacker’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

