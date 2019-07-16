Man who allegedly attacked elderly person in Hollywood surrenders to police

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said the man who allegedly attacked an elderly man in Hollywood over a parking spot has turned himself in.

Deandre Hampton, 22, turned himself in to Hollywood Police, Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has been charged with battery on an elderly person.

Police said Hampton is the man seen on surveillance video outside the Shore View Hotel attacking a 69-year-old man in May.

The victim said he asked Hampton — who had parked in a private parking spot — to move his car.

The victim suffered bruises to his neck and throat.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.