Man uses car to break into Davie warehouse

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras captured a man driving a vehicle into a warehouse door to gain access to the contents inside.

Davie Police released surveillance video taken at a warehouse near Southwest 47th Avenue and Orange Drive that showed the mini-van as it smashed into the door.

The driver then loaded the vehicle with more than $1,200 worth of equipment and tools.

Police said a 2008 Honda Accord was also taken.

