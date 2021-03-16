Man transported to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after, police said, he accidentally discharged his firearm and shot himself in Miami Beach’s entertainment district.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of 161 Ocean Drive at around 6 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a man accidentally fired his gun and was hit in the leg.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Hours earlier, police responded to another shooting nearby at Collins Avenue and Sixth Street, but they did not find a victim at that scene. Minutes later, they found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound along the 2300 block of Pine Tree Drive. It remains unknown if the two scenes are connected.

