Man dies after shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after shots were fired in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the 2300 block of Pine Tree Drive at around 9:20 p.m., Monday.

Police said a man with an apparent gunshot wound died at the scene.

Very violent night again across Miami Beach tonight. This is from a neighbor near Pine Tree Dr and 24th street where @MiamiBeachPD are investigating shooting. Another scene is being worked at 6th and Collins. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SVptJta4I8 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 16, 2021

Officers also responded to a possible shooting near the 100 block of Sixth Street, but officers did not locate a victim in the area.

“Now, what we have is detectives at two locations,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “It is unclear at this moment if the two are officially connected. However, we are looking to see if there are any similarities, any possible connections.”

The fatal shooting happened hours after Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber addressed the violence during his State of the City address. He said the city needs to make a shift amid the recent danger.

“The juice just isn’t worth the squeeze,” Gelber said. “We need to end it and replace it with a true Art Deco cultural district. The entertainment district must go. I urge my colleagues to be bold and resist the impulse to make only incremental changes. The time for baby steps is long past.”

However, spring breakers want things to remain as they are in the coastal city.

“This is a big thing for tourism, something that they should keep,” tourist Gabriel Marcano said. “Why? Because it’s where they lose the money. I mean, we can see thousands of people right now.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s spring break, in some cases, has gotten overcrowded and dangerous.

Only In Dade posted videos over the weekend to their social media that showed out-of-control fights. One of the brawls spilled into the Breakwater Hotel and Caffe Milano.

A Miami Beach police officer was also captured body-slamming 19-year-old James Harrison to the ground near Eighth Street and Ocean Drive. Police said the Harrison grabbed an officer and was charged with resisting arrest.

“The subject turned on my officers,” Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said. “He ended up striking one of my officers and engaging him.”

Some spring breakers relocated their vacation plans because of the violence.

“We went to Fort Lauderdale for two days, and we just came back,” a tourist said.

Over the past several days, police said they have made over 100 arrests, with 42 of them being felonies. Officers have also seized 13 firearms in the process.

“It is evident by the number of arrests that we’ve made just this week it’s a challenge for us to stay on top of it,” Clements said.

