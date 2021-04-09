Man transported following shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene along the 2300 block of West Broward Boulevard just before 2 p.m., Friday.

The department tweeted out an update that said the male victim was being transported. It remains unclear what condition he is in.

Drivers should avoid the area as the scene remains active.

