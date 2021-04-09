Man transported following shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene along the 2300 block of West Broward Boulevard just before 2 p.m., Friday.

The department tweeted out an update that said the male victim was being transported. It remains unclear what condition he is in.

#FLPD ALERT – A shooting just occurred in the 2300 block of West Broward Blvd. One adult male victim is being transported. Motorists are asked to avoid the area due to a large police presence. MEDIA – please stage at 2410 West Broward Blvd. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/Wn4JFTudMN — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) April 9, 2021

Drivers should avoid the area as the scene remains active.

