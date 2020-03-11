Man transported following shooting along I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on the northbound Davie Boulevard off-ramp at around 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Paramedics transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition with a wound to his neck. 7News cameras captured the patient arriving at the hospital and being taken inside.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a dark Nissan Maxima sedan could be seen with its hazard lights flashing. Two people could also be seen sitting down against the wall of the ramp.

Investigators said the Maxima was hit by gunfire from a passing dark-colored BMW.

Troopers closed the off-ramp while they spoke with witnesses to figure out what had occurred, but it has since reopened.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

