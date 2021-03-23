Man transported after being shot, crashing vehicle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting ended in a crash in Lauderhill, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a ShotSpotter alert along the 2900 block of Northwest Second Street, just before 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found bullet casings on the road.

A few minutes later, there was a call made to authorities about a crash on West Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to the scene where, they said, they learned that one of the drivers of the vehicles involved, a green vehicle, was the victim of a shooting.

The driver of the second vehicle involved, a white van, spoke with 7News about how it happened.

“When he hit me, I seen him get out the car and staggering on the ground. I seen other cars coming and I stopped the traffic,” said the driver. “He said he had just got shot, somebody tried to rob him. That’s all I know, and I ran to the van and got my phone and called the paramedics.”

When asked what condition the victim was in, the driver said, “He got hit in the chest, right here in the left side chest, got hit in the side and I think one time in the leg.”

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital in unknown condition.

Part of Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 31st Avenue has been shut down in both directions as detectives investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.