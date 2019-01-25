Man threatens RPG attack against South Florida police department in social media post

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after he allegedly made alarming threats toward a South Florida police department.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Spanioli was charged with threatening to throw a destructive device. He went before a judge, Friday.

Coral Springs Police said they traced a Twitter post back to Spanioli in which they said he wrote about launching a rocket-propelled grenade at the department back in 2017.

Spanioli allegedly confessed and said he posted it because he was angry about a previous arrest.

